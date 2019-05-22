Robie Street development between Compton and Cunard approved

Halifax Regional Council approved the construction of a new building along Robie Street between Cunard Street and Compton Avenue, despite concerns raised by local residents at a public hearing Tuesday night.

The project involves an eight-storey building, plus a penthouse, with 90 apartment units. There will also be underground parking for 75 cars and the garage entrance will be on Compton Avenue.

Shannon Kam has lived on Compton Avenue for more than 10 years.

"Adding that many cars to the existing traffic will cause not only a lot of safety issues but a tremendous amount of congestion," said Kam.

Kam does not think the size of the building suits the neighbourhood.

Cesar Saleh disagrees. He is with WM Fares Architects and spoke on behalf of the developer.

"The height is consistent with the revised Centre Plan," explained Saleh. "What you see in front of you is a good development that has been scrutinized to the nth degree."

There will be three-storey townhouses along Compton Avenue, close to some single-family homes, while the building along Cunard and Robie streets will start off at four and five storeys, step back and then go up to eight storeys.

One local resident spoke in favour of the project. Sandra Lee has lived in the area for 41 years.

"I think it's a wonderful project," said Lee. "I think there's been a lot of thought, a lot of respect put into accommodating the neighbourhood."

Local councillor Lindell Smith tried to amend the design, so the building would start off at four storeys along Robie and three along Cunard. Coun. Waye Mason agreed with the idea.

"Four and five [storeys] on this corner is too high," said Mason. "Look at The Keep on Quinpool, it doesn't work."

But Smith's motion was defeated in a 7 to 7 tie vote. The overall project was then approved 12 to 2, with only Smith and Coun. Tim Outhit voting against it.

