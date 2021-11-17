N.S. protest law being amended to better protect Dr. Robert Strang, health workers

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns says a video posted by a protesters this week spurred him to ask his staff to draft an amendment to a law passed in the fall to try to protect the home and family of Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

The amendment to the Protecting Access to Health Services Act would create a 50-metre "safe zone" around the homes of all health workers and officials in a decision-making health roles, including Strang's.

"It became apparent somebody had to do something," Johns told reporters during a bill briefing at Province House Thursday. He said the move was initiated by the Department of Justice, not Strang.

Police this week charged Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie, 36, and Morgan May Guptill, 31, with criminal harassment, mischief, harassing phone calls and intimidation of a health professional, following three days of protests outside Strang's Fall River, N.S., home. They are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns is shown during a news conference in Halifax on Thursday. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Under the amendment, protests would be outlawed within the 50-metre "bubbles." Violators would face fines that range from $5,000 to $100,000. Hospitals, clinics and other health facilities are currently protected by the law.

"People cannot be allowed to stalk others outside of their homes," said Johns. "Not only are our health-service providers being threatened, harassed and bullied, but so are those who they share a home with, their wives, their children, their husbands, or their significant others.

"They and their loved ones deserve to be protected. It's very un-Nova Scotian."

MORE TOP STORIES