Contractor facing multiple fraud charges is accused of taking money and not doing work

Halifax Regional Police have laid multiple fraud charges against a Halifax-area contractor who allegedly took money for work he never performed.

Police said in a news release Monday that between May 2020 and May 2021 Robert Allan Monk, 50, agreed to home improvement jobs for a number of people. Police said Monk asked for money up front, usually via e-transfer.

Monk would not perform the work clients paid for, police said, and would stop communicating with them.

Monk faces eight fraud charges, three charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and 10 charges of breaching probation.

He's scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

