Famed photographer Robert Frank, who made Cape Breton his home, dies at 94
Frank was best-known for his book, “The Americans,” published in 1959.
Frank was best-known for his book, “The Americans,” published in 1959.
Renowned photographer Robert Frank has died at the age of 94, The New York Times reports.
Frank, who was born in Switzerland, died in Cape Breton. He has spent his summers in the rural community of Mabou, N.S., for decades.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.