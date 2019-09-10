Skip to Main Content
Famed photographer Robert Frank, who made Cape Breton his home, dies at 94
Nova Scotia·New

Famed photographer Robert Frank, who made Cape Breton his home, dies at 94

Frank was best-known for his book, “The Americans,” published in 1959.

Frank was best-known for his book, “The Americans,” published in 1959.

CBC News ·
Photographer and filmmaker Robert Frank appears in 2016 at the opening of the exhibition featuring his work, "Robert Frank: Books and Films, 1947–2016," at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in New York. (Kathy Willens/The Associated Press)

Renowned photographer Robert Frank has died at the age of 94, The New York Times reports. 

Frank, who was born in Switzerland, died in Cape Breton. He has spent his summers in the rural community of Mabou, N.S., for decades. 

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.