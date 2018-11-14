Hants County man granted bail on sex charges involving young girls

A 31-year-old man from Clarksville, N.S., who is facing numerous allegations he committed sexual offences involving young girls has been released from custody until his next court appearance.

Robert Joseph Desutter appeared in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shubenacadie Thursday morning for a bail decision. Judge Catherine Benton agreed to release Desutter to his home in Clarksville, where he will be supervised by his sister, who lives nearby.

The reasons for the judge's decision can't be reported due to a publication ban.

RCMP arrested Desutter on Oct. 22 and searched his home. He is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and luring a child.

The allegations cover a two-year period beginning in July 2019 and involve three underage girls.

He is due back in court in early December. He has not yet entered a plea.

