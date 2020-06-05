Parole revoked for Annapolis Valley man facing child porn charges

An man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley who is facing new child pornography charges has had his parole revoked and will remain in custody until he's served his full sentence for previous crimes.

Robert Caleb Lewis, 34, was arrested in August — just three months after he was released on full parole — after police discovered what they described as a "significant amount" of child pornography on a computer in the home where he was living in Kingston, N.S.

According to the Parole Board of Canada, police found pornographic images of children as young as eight, as well as images of murdered women and other violent depictions.

At the time of his arrest, Lewis was on parole after being sentenced in September 2020 to two years in a federal prison for one charge of possessing child pornography.

He now faces two additional charges of possessing child pornography and one charge of distributing child pornography. He is to return to court in Kentville, N.S., later this month to deal with those charges.

'Disgusted' with himself

On Friday, the parole board decided to revoke Lewis's current parole, a decision even Lewis himself apparently agreed with.

"Asked why you believe you should be revoked, you described how it was 'too easy' to return to your old cycle of downloading illegal images, being disgusted with yourself and deleting them, and then downloading again," the board wrote in its decision.

"It was surprising and scary, you said, how easy it was to return to that cycle once you got your hands on a computer, despite having done well during counselling prior to being sentenced, and then doing well while on parole."

Lewis also indicated to the board that he wanted his latest charges dealt with before he is released back into the community.

The board's decision means Lewis will be in custody at least until the date his sentence officially ends, which is Sept. 24, 2022.

The board has imposed restrictions on Lewis for when he is eventually released. They include that he not acquire or possess pornography or sexually explicit material of any kind, that he follow a treatment plan and he stay off the internet unless given written permission by his parole officer.

MORE TOP STORIES