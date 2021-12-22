RCMP lay dozens more fraud charges against N.S. contractor

A Nova Scotia contractor with three previous fraud convictions is facing dozens more fraud charges in relation to 21 incidents last year for contracting work he allegedly never performed.

RCMP say between January and November 2021, a man agreed to home improvement work for a number of people. Police say the man asked for money up front and in most cases, the money was e-transferred.

After that, police say, the man would not perform the work and would stop communicating with clients.

Robert Allan Monk, 51, is facing the following charges:

Fraud under $5,000 (20 counts).

Possession of property obtained by crime (20 counts).

Fraud over $5,000.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Breach of probation.

According to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, Monk currently has three different cases at different stages in the court process — all of which consist of multiple counts of fraud.

If you've suspect you've been a victim of fraud, police advise reporting it to either police at 902-490-5016 or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

