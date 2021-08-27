Police officers give chase after robbery suspect flees into weed-filled lake

At least four uniformed Halifax Regional Police officers had an unexpected afternoon on the water after a suspect allegedly robbed a business and then fled into a Dartmouth, N.S., lake on Friday.

Halifax police say the incident began around 11:24 a.m. when they received a report of a robbery at Hugo's Bar & Grill on Windmill Road.

Two men allegedly went into the restaurant, demanded money and showed a weapon.

They then fled on a motorcycle, said Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Alicia Joseph.

The men allegedly fled on a motorcycle before it crashed into a police vehicle. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media Hfx)

But the suspects eventually "let go" of the motorcycle and it crashed into a police vehicle, Joseph said.

One of the suspects was arrested, but the other fled into nearby Little Albro Lake.

Joseph said some officers "went into" the lake and arrested the suspect, but she was not able to provide details of the arrest.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> police and a civilian, escort a robbery suspect from a weed-filled Little Albro Lake, 1 man was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, while the other ran into the lake. HRP here used the paddleboard, pedal boat and a canoe from area residents. <a href="https://twitter.com/chronicleherald?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chronicleherald</a> <a href="https://t.co/3LnPXChCtR">pic.twitter.com/3LnPXChCtR</a> —@HNewspj

Photographs on social media posts by Chronicle Herald photographer Tim Krochak show one uniformed police officer lying on a paddleboard, using his arms to make his way through the weed-filled water.

Two other uniformed officers are on a pedal boat, and a fourth is in a canoe.

A man in the water appears to be swimming away from the officers.

