Bedford marijuana dispensary robbed at gunpoint, 3rd such robbery since April

Three men, one armed with a gun, stormed a marijuana dispensary on the Bedford Highway on Wednesday night, Halifax police say.

The men, who had their faces partially covered, demanded staff at the Green Tree Clinic Dispensary put money and cannabis into duffel bags. Workers did so and the three men left with and undisclosed amount of cash and cannabis then drove off in a vehicle.

Police were called to the scene at 1274 Bedford Highway around 8:44 p.m.

This is the third marijuana dispensary in the municipality to be robbed at gunpoint this year. Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road was robbed in April. In that case, two masked men allegedly armed with a sawed-off shotgun entered the store and demanded money and cannabis — they also took the time to rob a number of the dispensary's customers as well.

The second robbery occurred in June when the Queen Mary Dispensary on Queen Street was hit. In that case, two men wearing masks entered the building with a gun and demanded product. The suspects in that case were a white man and a black man.

The suspects in Wednesday's robbery are described as three black men, dressed in black wearing hoodies with their faces partially covered.

So far, police have made no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about this most recent robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

