3 Halifax convenience stores robbed over holiday weekend

Police were kept busy over the Boxing Day weekend with robberies at three Halifax convenience stores.

The first was Saturday afternoon at Needs on Chebucto Road. Halifax Regional Police say it was robbed at 4:12 p.m. by a man with a handgun.

He is described as a heavy set white man in his 40s, approximately five-foot-five, wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, black boots, blue tuque and a black mask.

A second Needs was held up around 1:59 a.m. Sunday. That convenience store is on Herring Cove Road.

The suspect in that incident is a white man in his 30s wearing a black parka, a red sweatshirt, glasses and a black mask.

A few hours later, at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a robbery in progress at the Circle K at the Irving on Inglis Street.

A man threatened the clerk with a syringe before fleeing with cash.

The suspect is a white man in his 50s, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

