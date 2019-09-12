Robber of many outfits sought by Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who they believe robbed a smoke shop initially dressed as a security guard, then pulled a quick wardrobe change after making his getaway.

Police were called to the Griffin Smoke Shop in the Sobeys on Mumford Road around 6:43 p.m. Wednesday. They said a man dressed in a black security guard uniform and armed with a knife went into the store and demanded money.

The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. An employee in the store wasn't hurt.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking on Mumford Road toward Chebucto Road. The uniform he was wearing had reflective bands on both arms.

Outfit change

Soon after the robbery, police believe the suspect changed his clothes.

He was seen wearing a red jacket with black and white stripes down the sleeve, an orange T-shirt, blue track pants with a white stripe and black sneakers with white soles. Police say the suspect was also carrying a black bag with polka dots.

After changing, police say the suspect appeared to be heading toward the Mumford Road Walmart.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60, approximately 5'8, slim build, wearing glasses and possibly grey hair.

Tips on the robbery can be shared with police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

