A holiday recipe created by vegan YouTuber Liv B for CBC

If you feel like your holiday plate needs some more veggies to balance out the shortbread, you'll want to try this winter salad.

"This is a great plant-based recipe to bring to your next holiday dinner, and it makes just the perfect side dish that everyone will enjoy," says Olivia Biermann, who put together the recipe for CBC.

Biermann is known as Liv B online. She's a vegan cooking and lifestyle YouTuber in Bedford, N.S. She started her vegan channel in 2015, and has grown a following from all over the world.

Roasted Squash and Pomegranate Winter Salad

Ingredients

1 butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 tbsp. oil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups shredded kale

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 pomegranate, seeds removed and set aside

1/3 cup nuts or seeds

Dressing

1/4 cup tahini

2 tbsp. lemon, juiced (half a lemon)

2 tbsp. maple syrup

2 tbsp. warm water

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. Add the cubed squash, oil, salt and pepper to a roasting pan. Stir to coat, then bake for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through.

3. Whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup and water until smooth.

4. Add the kale, cabbage, pomegranate seeds, nuts and cooked squash to a large salad bowl. Add the dressing and toss to coat before serving.