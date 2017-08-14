Woman offered jewelry for cash in 'uncomfortable' roadside encounter

A would-be Good Samaritan says she felt "awkward and uncomfortable" during a roadside encounter with a man who offered her jewelry​​​​​​ for cash in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

Jeanette Reynolds said the incident happened as she was driving to work around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 107.

Reynolds said she saw a man frantically waving his arms on the side of the road next to a gold minivan with its four-way flashers on.

She decided to stop to see if he needed help.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, something is really wrong,'" said Reynolds, a 50-year-old compliance officer at an insurance company.

When she rolled down her window, the man began "feverishly" asking her for money for gas, offering her jewelry in exchange.

'This seems like a scheme'

"He opened the door to my vehicle," said Reynolds, adding the man had jewelry in his hand and was wearing a thick gold necklace.

"That kind of made me think there was a little more risk than I originally thought."

Reynolds said she told the man she didn't have any cash and left the scene.

"I was about five minutes down the road when I thought, 'This seems like a scheme.' Something didn't feel right about it," said Reynolds.

Her next move was to call police.

"When I called the operator at 911, she said that the police were familiar with this thing happening, and it sounded like the same individual."

Buyer beware

She then heard about similar incidents in P.E.I. earlier this week.

The RCMP in that province have said they received complaints from drivers getting flagged down by a motorist claiming to be short on money for gas, and offering to sell gold jewelry.

But they said it doesn't appear any crime has been committed — it is a case of buyer beware.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed the force received two reports Wednesday from motorists who encountered a man saying he was stranded on Highway 107 with no gas, and offering them gold for gas.

Croteau said one caller reported the vehicle at exit 20 and the other was reported at exit 21. She said police were not able to locate the vehicle.

MORE TOP STORIES