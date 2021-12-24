Snow, wind close stretch of Cabot Trail in northern Cape Breton

A portion of the Cabot Trail in the North Mountain area of Cape Breton was closed to all traffic Friday because of extreme weather conditions.

The stretch of highway from Pleasant Bay to Intervale was under wind and snow squall warnings.

Snow removal and road cleanup crews were unable to reach the impacted area, which became unpassable around 8 a.m. local time.

"It's dictated by the weather. As soon as the conditions allow us to get back in there to clear, then we will be doing so," said Kelly Deveaux, acting superintendent for Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

"But really, it's driven by the weather and it's those extreme whiteout, zero-visibility conditions that have resulted in this closure."

Deveaux was unable to say when the road would reopen. Parks Canada was monitoring the weather closely and planned to send crews once there was an improvement in visibility.

Environment Canada said snow squalls would continue to cause whiteouts and dangerous driving conditions. Weather warnings in both Victoria and Inverness counties were expected to continue throughout the day.

Winds were expected to slowly ease throughout Christmas Day.

MORE TOP STORIES