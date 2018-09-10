'You could think you had one too many': Road sign perplexes Port Mouton residents

People driving on the south shore of Nova Scotia might be feeling a little lost after looking at a psychedelic road sign near Port Mouton.

"You could think you had one too many and drive right off the road," said resident Beverley Burlock.

"Everything is upside down, but it's also like a conglomeration of various parts of signs,"

The Best Western hotel took down their sign, leaving what's underneath — scraps from various road signs from New Brunswick and Maine — up in the meantime, the Department of Transportation said Monday.

Transportation Department flummoxed

"I think what they've done is taken down their sign to have their logo changed," said spokesperson Marla McInnis.

"I'm not sure if that's their base…or if that's just a holding thing they've put up. Not exactly sure what they're doing."

McInnis said the department is trying to get in touch with Best Western.

"We do recognize it can be confusing for sure."

Metal collage up since August

The sign — which is on Highway 103 a few kilometres before exit 21 — has looked like that since late August.

Burlock said the patchwork sign has residents shaking their heads.

"Why was it left in that state at all? It should have never been left like that," said Burlock.

"They should have somebody out there now either painting it over, or putting up the correct thing that's to go on top."

​With files from Maritime Noon

