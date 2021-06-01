Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Young man dies after crashing into pole in Annapolis Valley

A 21-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Medical staff unable to save man after single-vehicle accident

CBC News ·
The car left the round around 2 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said. (CBC)

A 21-year-old man is dead after veering off of the road and hitting a pole in the Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday, on Black Rock Road near Grafton, N.S. 

Police said the driver was rushed to hospital after the crash with life-threatening injuries, but couldn't be saved.

Kings District RCMP is investigating the accident.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now