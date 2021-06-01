A 21-year-old man is dead after veering off of the road and hitting a pole in the Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday, on Black Rock Road near Grafton, N.S.

Police said the driver was rushed to hospital after the crash with life-threatening injuries, but couldn't be saved.

Kings District RCMP is investigating the accident.

