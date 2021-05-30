Nova Scotia's Riverfront Jubilee music festival cancelled due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the Riverfront Jubilee music festival in New Glasgow, N.S., is cancelled due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day festival is always held over the August long weekend, bringing up to 7,000 people — both patrons and performers — from all over Nova Scotia and Canada to Pictou County.

After cancelling what would have been the 25th annual Riverfront Jubilee in 2020, the board had planned to go ahead with the festival in 2021.

A message from the board of directors chairperson, <a href="https://twitter.com/janinelinthorne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@janinelinthorne</a>. For the full statement, visit <a href="https://t.co/wifsd1cEWl">https://t.co/wifsd1cEWl</a>. <a href="https://t.co/fXjP6y2422">pic.twitter.com/fXjP6y2422</a> —@riverfrontjube

They put together a health and safety plan based on public health recommendations at the time, which included allowing 10-person bubbles at outdoor gatherings, with a limit of 500 people.

But that was before Nova Scotia was hit by a third, variant wave.

"We're a bunch of Nova Scotians trying to make the best of a bad situation," said Jill George, the festival's marketing director.

"It's really sad, but we're gonna figure it out and come back as good as ever next year when things are a little bit better."

George said people remain nervous and cautious about COVID-19.

"Even with vaccines, not everyone is ready to get back out there in bigger crowds," she said.

The volunteer board of directors from 2019. L to R: Jeremy Sutherland, Michael Stewart, Ryan Liel, Jay MacLeod, Jill George, Janine Linthorne, Emmy Tremblay, Emma Curley, Aleisha MacLeod-Smith, Megan Hartling and Aaron Pellerine. (Submitted by Jill George)

Janine Linthorne, the festival board's chair, added that it would not be responsible to move forward with the festival.

"We made the hard decision to cancel and put the health and safety of our community first," she said.

The festival also relies heavily on local sponsorship. George said all of the volunteers on the board are involved in local businesses in one way or another, so they know first-hand how challenging the last two years have been for business owners.

"We felt like we couldn't ask them, when they're already hurting, to support something. Even though it's a wonderful thing for the community, we wanted them to take care of themselves," George said.

Riverfront Jubilee will be back to "rock the river" in summer of 2022, when it will hopefully be able to hold its 25th festival. Tickets bought and won over the last year will continue to be honoured.

