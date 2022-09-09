Church burns to the ground in latest suspicious fire in Cumberland County

A historic Nova Scotia church burned to the ground early Friday, marking the sixth suspicious fire in Cumberland County since Aug. 5.

Cumberland County District RCMP and the Collingwood volunteer fire department were called to a fire at River Philip United Church on Wyvern Road in River Philip at 2:20 a.m. AT.

"RCMP officers learned that the structure was not occupied at the time of the fire. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire and the structure is a complete loss," Cpl. Chris Marshall said in a news release.

A video posted to Facebook by the RCMP shows flames reaching up to the rafters in the gutted building.

The church was built in 1862 and the Christian community it supports dates back to 1775. While it was not an active church, a funeral was held there within the last week.

The Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office is helping the RCMP investigate.

Marshall said it was the sixth suspicious fire in the Collingwood/River Philip area since Aug. 5. RCMP are investigating all of the fires. They asked anyone who knows more about the fires to call the local RCMP at 902-597-3779 or report anonymously to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

