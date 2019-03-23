48-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in River Philip, N.S.

A 48-year-old Springhill, N.S., man is dead after the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a pole in nearby River Philip on Friday.

RCMP say they received a call about the Highway 321 crash just after 5 p.m.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP shut down the road for several hours while a collision analyst investigated, but the highway has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

