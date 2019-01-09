HRM's lack of risk management policy for large projects 'concerning,' says AG

Halifax still does not have a risk management policy for large projects, 18 months after the municipal auditor general recommended creating one.

Evangeline Colman-Sadd presented a followup report to the audit and finance committee on Wednesday.

"It's very concerning that's not been addressed," said Colman-Sadd.

Colman-Sadd and her audit team did a report on HRM's conversion to LED lighting in November 2019. Her report recommended both a risk management plan and better documentation. Neither recommendation has been completed.

AG cites Cogswell redevelopment

She said the improvements would benefit all large capital projects, such as the redevelopment of the Cogswell district.

"The municipality has a lot of initiatives underway or on the horizon and having a solid process is really important," said Colman-Sadd.

The chairman of the audit committee agreed with her assessment.

"The saying goes, if you don't document something, then it didn't happen," said Coun. Paul Russell.

Finance officials partly blame the pandemic for not completely implementing the recommendations, but insist some work on the changes has been done.

HRM's chief financial officer, Jerry Blackwood, also told the committee that bigger projects have steering committees that do discuss financial risks.

"Risk management is there. We do need to maybe formalize it a bit better," said Blackwood.

Councillor asks for report ASAP

Coun. Shawn Cleary said there's no time to waste and asked staff for a report on the new policies as soon as possible.

"When I think about electric buses, rapid transit and the Cogswell project, we're talking about massive amounts of public money, and I can't imagine them continuing without the documentation and [risk] plan that we are requiring from governments today," said Cleary.

The auditor general looked at two other audits, one on HRM's new website and one on the use of municipal vehicles. Overall, only 64 per cent of the recommendations from all three reports have been completed.

"This is below the level that we expect," said Colman-Sadd.

