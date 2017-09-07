Halifax lifts blue-green algae risk advisory for Cunard Beach

A blue-green algae risk advisory for Cunard Beach at Williams Lake has been lifted, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, occurs in freshwater environments and can multiply rapidly during the summer.

Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins during blooms. Toxins may be released into the water when the blooms decay.

Test results showed the algae bloom is not toxin producing.

The release said that a provincial water advisory remains in effect for Cunard Pond.

The beach was closed on Aug. 10 pending the results of testing.

