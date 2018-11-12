Persian Gulf veteran's family receives precedent-setting Memorial Cross

The family of one of Canada's 4,500 Persian Gulf veterans was awarded the Memorial Cross on Remembrance Day, in recognition that the brain cancer that caused his death was related to his military service during the early 1990s.

The widow and two adult children of Petty Officer First Class Rick Mohr accepted the cross at CFB Stadacona in Halifax.

It's believed to be the first time the family of a Persian Gulf war veteran has been awarded the cross, which honours military members killed on active duty or who die later due to active duty.

"Today is a big day, because he was the first," said Natasha Mohr of her late husband Rick.

"This sets a precedent for all other Persian Gulf war veterans, or those serving in special duty areas. Because now the case has been documented. It's like he's the fall guy. He took the bullet for his comrades so that a case would be set."

No Canadians were killed during the 1990-1991 mission in Iraq and Kuwait.

However, according to Harold Davis, the president of the Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada association, many who served developed health conditions they believe are related to their service.

"It gives me a sense of relief," Davis said of the Mohr's Memorial Cross. "There's more people out there that have died with the same diseases that Rick did."

Natasha Mohr holds the Memorial Cross, an award given to families of military members who were killed on active duty or whose deaths were a result of active duty. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Mohr describes her late husband as a wonderful and loving partner and father, who first caught her attention in the form of a handsome neighbour in the downstairs flat.

Roughly 17 years after Rick returned from serving in the Persian Gulf on HMCS Athabaskan, he had a seizure at work in October 2008. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which his oncologist said was the result of chemical exposure.

"He looked at me, and he said, "Hun, the Gulf War did this to me," Mohr remembers.

Rick died in his wife's arms on Christmas morning the same year of his diagnosis. Mohr said it's important to her that other veterans learn about his story.

"I feel like it's going to have a snowball effect. And I know it won't be quick, but I think as more people become aware of Rick's story, I think we'll have veterans, unfortunately, widows or widowers, in this same predicament," she said.

The Canadian Forces did not respond to a request for comment.

According to information on the National Defence website, the Canadian Forces have received complaints from veterans who believe their service in the Gulf had harmful effects.

The Forces will treat a member's illness, but does not necessarily link the illness to the Gulf War.