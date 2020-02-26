Richmond County chided over no funding to women's conference

Provincial and federal cabinet ministers in Nova Scotia are weighing in after Richmond County councillors declined financial support for a conference for aspiring women politicians earlier this week.

The Leadership School for Women conference is being run by a group called Government FOCUS (Female Objectives Cape Breton Unama'ki Strait). They asked local municipal and First Nation governments for funds to help defray child care and other costs for participants.

Six of 16 councils are supporting the cause so far, but Richmond Warden Brian Marchand said women are at no disadvantage compared to men when it comes to campaigning.

Coun. James Goyetche said it would be irresponsible and stupid to use taxpayers money to encourage someone to run against him.

The lack of support from Richmond caught the attention of politicians, business owners and members of the public.

'None of us own these positions'

Kelly Regan, Nova Scotia's Minister Responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, said she thought it was a shame when she heard the comments in the news.

"None of us own these positions," she told reporters in the Legislature.

"Our constituents lend them to us for a period of time, so I would encourage everyone to do what they can do to encourage more women to run. I can tell you that Status of Women is in fact supporting that particular campaign college."

Regan said far fewer than 50 per cent of local councillors are women.

She also said she has spoken with one of the conference organizers and offered additional funding if necessary.

Women face many barriers to politics. Even when some get elected, it doesn’t mean the playing field is level. <br><br>We need to do more! I’m calling on colleagues & friends to donate to this great cause. Email Jenna at Cape Breton Partnership to help: jenna@capebretonpartnership.com <a href="https://t.co/phF6HxuSfD">https://t.co/phF6HxuSfD</a> —@BernJordanMP

Bernadette Jordan, a Nova Scotia MP who's also the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, weighed in as well.

She tweeted that women face many barriers, and even though some get elected, "it doesn't mean the playing field is level."

Jordan used the social media post to call for donations to the Cape Breton Partnership to support participants at the Leadership School for Women conference.

"It's really disheartening when you're trying so hard to give women a hand up to see councils like Richmond not supporting women running," Jordan told CBC News.

She said travel, childcare and paying for things are among the biggest barriers faced by women looking to enter politics.

Jordan said only 10 women have been elected federally in the history of Nova Scotia, adding it's "quite disappointing to think that people think that women are getting elected and they don't need extra help."

Over Twitter, Jordan put out a call to raise money for women across Canada to go to the conference.

"We know when women's voices are heard, we're all better off," said the MP.

Confusion over decision

Nova Scotia's municipal affairs minister, Chuck Porter, also said he supports efforts to increase female representation in politics, adding that his department hosts provincial and municipal campaign schools for women.

Porter said the comments from Richmond County council might dissuade women from entering politics.

"I'm not sure why they have made the decision they have made, but they will be ... held accountable to their electorate when the time comes," said the minister.

Municipalities across the province will hold general elections in October.

Public reaction

Following the Richmond County council meeting this week, several local businesses and citizens stepped up to subsidize participants.

Bruce Joshua of Arichat wrote a letter to the editor and sent it to several media outlets, including CBC, saying he was appalled by council's decision.

In his letter, Joshua said Richmond County is a wonderful, diverse place to live, but it needs progressive representatives at the council table.

"As a resident, I expect better," he said. "I am hopeful that we may find an interested female or member of a visible minority who is ready, willing and able to run for election in District Number One.

"I would be willing to collaborate with that individual regarding his or her campaign and am pledging that I will assume the entry fee cost to ensure that such a person is able to run, without barriers, to hopefully bring a voice of reason to our council chambers when future positive initiatives are brought forth for discussion and support."



The Leadership School for Women's conference is being held May 1 to 2 at Nova Scotia Community College's Strait Area campus in Port Hawkesbury and includes 10 municipalities and six First Nations in Eastern Nova Scotia.

MORE TOP STORIES