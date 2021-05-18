Man in serious condition following Richmond County crash

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash that has sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Richmond County detachment say they were called to Highway 4 on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The collision occurred in Lynches River, N.S., about seven minutes outside of St. Peter's.

Police say a sport-utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a power pole before stopping in a ditch.

The vehicle's driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

A 15-year-old passenger was not injured.

MORE TOP STORIES