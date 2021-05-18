Man in serious condition following Richmond County crash
Police say the collision happened Tuesday in Lynches River, Richmond County.
Collision happened Tuesday evening in Lynches River
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash that has sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the Richmond County detachment say they were called to Highway 4 on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.
The collision occurred in Lynches River, N.S., about seven minutes outside of St. Peter's.
Police say a sport-utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a power pole before stopping in a ditch.
The vehicle's driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
A 15-year-old passenger was not injured.
MORE TOP STORIES