Richmond County denies wrongdoing in firing CAO

The Municipality of the County of Richmond in Cape Breton and three of its council members say they did nothing wrong when they fired the municipality's chief administrative officer in April.

Kent MacIntyre is suing the county and the three council members, Gilbert Boucher, Alvin Martell and Brian Marchand, for wrongful dismissal, and also wants a public apology.

In a statement of defence filed late last week, the defendants acknowledged MacIntyre was fired "without cause," but said he was compensated for the termination as per the terms of his employment agreement.

The three council members also said they did not violate the Municipal Government Act or the county's code of conduct.

They disputed MacIntyre's claim that they did anything that would entitle him to general and emotional damages, or aggravated or punitive damages. They're challenging MacIntyre to prove otherwise.

Suing for $492K+

MacIntyre's contract was terminated at a county council meeting on April 1. At the meeting, concerns were expressed about a lack of communication, poor performance and the mishandling of a municipal sundry account.

The three council members named in the lawsuit voted in favour of firing MacIntyre.

MacIntyre is seeking $492,915 to cover the remainder of his five-year contract, plus general and punitive damages.

In his statement of claim, MacIntyre said the allegations made against him were false and said he was not given the opportunity to speak in his defence.

The sudden, public and demeaning way that he was dismissed, he said, "has irreparably harmed his personal and professional reputation," and he accused Boucher and Marchand, who is now warden, of maliciously defaming him.

MORE TOP STORIES