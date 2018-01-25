Former Richmond County CAO launches wrongful dismissal lawsuit

The former chief administrative officer for the Municipality of the County of Richmond, N.S., has launched a lawsuit against the municipality and three council members for wrongful dismissal.

Kent MacIntyre filed a statement of claim with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court on June 10. He is asking for $492,915 to cover the reminder of a five-year contract, plus general and punitive damages, and a public apology.

MacIntyre's contract was terminated at a county council meeting on April 1. At the meeting, concerns were expressed about a lack of communication, poor performance and the mishandling of a municipal sundry account.

In a 3-2 vote, councillors Gilbert Boucher, Alvin Martell and Brian Marchand (who is now the warden), provided the yes votes in favour of firing MacIntyre. The three are the council members named as defendants in the lawsuit.

In his statement of claim, MacIntyre said the allegations are false, but even if they were true, they do not amount to immediate termination in the absence of any discipline. He said he was not given the opportunity to speak in his defence.

Plaintiff alleges 'loss of dignity'

According to MacIntyre, the sudden, public and demeaning way that he was dismissed has created "significant mental stress, emotional harm and loss of dignity" and "has irreparably harmed his personal and professional reputation."

MacIntyre argues that given the manner of his dismissal, a working relationship with the municipality has been "irreparably broken" and reinstatement is not realistic. He called the dismissal callous, high handed and in bad faith.

MacIntyre also accuses Boucher and Marchand of maliciously defaming him, which he believes entitles him to damages.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

The municipality and the council members named in the lawsuit have 15 days to file a statement of defence from the time they receive the notice.

MacIntyre was named CAO of the municipality in late 2017. The appointment came a year after an expense scandal where it was revealed some officials were spending public money on alcohol and questionable travel and food expenses.

