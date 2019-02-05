Halifax councillor Richard Zurawski plans federal campaign for Greens

Halifax regional councillor Richard Zurawski will run for a seat in the House of Commons again this fall, but the former meteorologist has no illusions about being victorious the second time around.

Zurawski ran unsuccessfully in 2015 for the Green Party in the same riding of Halifax West, which has been held by House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan since 2000.

"The chances of me beating out Geoff Regan are slim and none," said Zurawski, the Green's climate critic.

"I think the most likely outcome is there will be significant voter turnout for the Green Party and then we can send a message by the sheer numbers."

Action needed on fossil fuels

Zurawski does not plan to take a leave of absence from city council while campaigning.

Climate change and proportional representation are two issues that Zurawski said prompted his decision to set his sights on another campaign.

"I have no interest really in being a politician, but I want something done and the only way I can do it is become politically involved," he said.

"If we do not respond in the next year with a plan and do not implement within the next 10 years a reduction — a catastrophic reduction — in fossil fuel use to mitigate CO2, we're not going to make it."

Zurawski is the third regional politician to announce they're looking to make the leap to Ottawa.

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood is seeking the Liberal nomination in the riding of West Nova. If Mood becomes the candidate, she intends to take a leave of absence as mayor while she campaigns.

Veteran Tory MLA Chris d'Entremont is seeking the Conservative Party nomination in the riding of West Nova. If d'Entremont wins the right to run federally, he would have to resign from his seat in the provincial legislature.

The federal election is set for Oct. 21.