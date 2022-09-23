Nova Scotia offers $150K to catch Simon Morrison's killer

Nova Scotia has offered a $150,000 reward over the unsolved homicide of a teenager in Halifax.

Simon Morrison, 18, was found dead on Brunswick Street near Uniacke Street early on April 16. Several neighbours had called 911 after hearing gunshots. His death was ruled a homicide and police are still seeking the killer.

"Anyone with information about this act of gun violence against Simon is urged to come forward," said Brad Johns, the justice minister. "I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will assist investigators in identifying those responsible."

Halifax police investigate the Brunswick Street shooting on April 16, 2022. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program will pay the money to anyone who gives them information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tipsters can call 1-888-710-9090.

They must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

The province said it's offered such an award 108 times, and paid out five times.

MORE TOP STORIES