Reward money offered in case of missing Yarmouth County man

A pair of businesses with close ties to missing Yarmouth County man Zachery Lefave are offering a reward for information that could help bring him home.

Lefave, from Hebron, was last seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day after leaving a gathering in Plymouth.

"We're just hoping that with the reward we are hoping somebody may have seen him on the main road," said April Jayne, one of the co-owners of the Dayton Red and White, the local grocery store where Lefave worked.

The store is offering a reward of $1,000.

Another store in Kings County that used to employ Lefave is offering the same cash reward.

"He worked for us for a year and he integrated into being part of our family," said Nancy Roscoe-Huntley, who operates Huntley's Village Meat Market in Canning. "He's kind, funny, his smile was contagious and he's a great young man."

Zachery Lefave is shown catching a fish in a photo from Facebook. (Facebook)

Jayne says a driver spotted Lefave walking along Highway 334. RCMP say Lefave was wearing a plaid shirt and shorts, possibly boxers.

But, after taking a friend home, the driver went back 15 minutes later to check on Lefave and couldn't locate him.

"It's very hard to think positive at this point given the circumstances and the cold temperatures," said Jayne, who says her kids are good friends with Lefave. "We're just hoping that maybe somebody is too scared to say that maybe they drove by him."

RCMP say the search for Lefave began with a ground search on New Year's Day but has expanded to cover waterways with the use of boats. A helicopter has also been used and a plane will be used Monday to continue the search from the air.

"We have deep concerns as we are now essentially into our fourth day of looking for this individual," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce. "The community support that we have received for the searchers in the area has been overwhelming."

Lefave was 20 at the time of his disappearance. Sunday marked his 21st birthday.

Police say he is five-foot-nine and 175 pounds with brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

