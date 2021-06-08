Reward offered in shooting death of North Preston man

The Nova Scotia government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Quintez Downey earlier this year.

Downey, 20, of North Preston, N.S., died on Jan. 27.

Just before 1 a.m. that day, police received a report that someone had been shot and was being driven to the Dartmouth General Hospital. Paramedics met the vehicle on Portland Street in Dartmouth and took Downey to hospital, where he died.

Downey's death was declared a homicide the next day.

In a news release, the province said investigators believe someone has information that could lead to arrests and charges.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward," said Justice Minister Randy Delorey in the release. "I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will help in bringing closure to this young man's family, friends and the community."

Anyone with information can call 1-888-710-9090. People who provide information must give their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

