Nova Scotia artists create #MeToo-inspired works

Images of women marching on Versailles with pitchforks in hand during the French Revolution captured the imagination of Laura Kenney.

But the rug-hooking artist in Truro pictured them wearing pussy hats and supporting the #MeToo movement.

Kenney's rug, which shows five women marching and wearing the hats, has been chosen to be featured at an art exhibition called "Revolution" at the Mary E. Black Gallery in Halifax.

The exhibition seeks to explore the concept and meaning of revolution. It was created by Craft Nova Scotia to support and showcase the works of its members.

Giving voice to women

"My piece is not just about the #MeToo movement, it's also about murdered Indigenous women and children and the Families Belong Together movement," said Kenney.

"It's all related and I think we are coming to a time where we have to set things right."

One women featured on the rug wears a red dress to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women. The character in the middle is beating a drum to make way for all the other women in the piece to come together and share their struggles.

Kenney's rug is one of 22 chosen by Craft Nova Scotia for the exhibition. Bonnie Baker, Wendy Landry, Stephen Zwerling, Mindy Moor, Rachel Ryan, Isako Suzuki and Marla Benton are also having works displayed.

Sisters rising

Another artist, Carol Morrow, also created a piece about the #MeToo movement.

Morrow, a potter living in Lunenburg, created a large punch bowl, surrounded by eight cups with #MeToo plastered on them in various fonts.

"The cups represent all women, of different colours and complexions, with one cup that has the colours of the Trans flag inside to represent Trans women," said Morrow, who's been creating pottery works for close to 20 years.

The punch bowl features the words "Today we rise up together," inspired by Maya Angelou's poem And Still I Rise.

Creating art for now

"Just about all of us have a story about being assaulted or at least harassed — being shouted at on the street," Morrow said.

One particular incident which comes to her mind is seeing men telling women to smile.

"If there's anything that makes women mad is being told 'just smile,' as if it's our job to amuse or entertain. It's part of the daily grind," she said.

Morrow says working on her punch set has been "worthwhile and empowering."

"I've obviously started working on this long before the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearings, but sadly it is timely," she added.

The exhibition will be on view until Nov. 4.

