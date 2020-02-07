The Harbour East Community Council has approved a revised plan for the next stage of the King's Wharf development along the Dartmouth waterfront.

Changes include townhouses, a marina and a public boardwalk. But an access ramp over the CN rail tracks will be for pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles, not everyday traffic.

About 100 people showed up for a public hearing on Thursday evening.

"The proposed agreement is a substantial improvement on the existing agreement," said Keith Thompson, who lives across the street from King's Wharf in Admiralty Place.

Concept illustrations of King's Wharf were shown at the council meeting. (Harbour East Community Council)

"I just want to offer my unqualified support," said Greg King, who lives in the Aqua Vista building at King's Wharf.

A number of presenters were concerned about the lack of a second exit for residents. There will be a total of 1,500 units once all the buildings are completed

"You have not alleviated my concern for our everyday life if we only have one means of exiting that complex," said Sharon Robinson.

"Essentially, Mr. [Francis] Fares has gone back on his original plan. He's gone back on his word," said Alex Handyside.

Fares, the developer, spoke with reporters after the hearing and he believes this version of the ramp is the best option available.

The construction of two new buildings, a 24-storey apartment complex and a 12-storey condominium, should begin in the next few months. (Harbour East Community Council)

"You have no idea how much we went over and over this," said Fares, "And I think we do have the best outcome."

District 5 Coun. Sam Austin, agreed.

"I think they've made the best of a bad situation," said Austin.

Fares said construction on the ramp and two new buildings, a 24-storey apartment complex and a 12-storey condominium, will get underway in the next few months.

If the market stays strong, Fares hopes to complete the entire project in seven to 10 years.

