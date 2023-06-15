Content
Review launched into March stabbing at Halifax-area high school

A review has been launched into a stabbing at a Halifax-area high school earlier this year that sent three people to hospital and resulted in attempted murder charges against a 15-year-old.

School district says review will examine safety policies, impacts on school community

A police car is seen in front of a high school.
Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., was placed in a hold and secure during the incident on March 20. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

The incident happened early on the morning of Monday, March 20, when students at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford had just returned from March Break. Two school staff and the accused, who was a student at the school, were injured.

In a statement sent home to parents on Tuesday, Steve Gallagher, executive director of the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said the review will begin next week and will look at what happened and whether all safety processes worked.

Gallagher said the review will include a timeline of the event, an examination of safety policies, the impacts on the school community and what steps are being taken to help in the recovery process. Three outside experts will conduct the review, which is expected to be completed by the fall.

The teen has been in custody since the incident. He pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges he faces during a court appearance last week.

He is due in court next week for a bail hearing. The Crown has indicated they will oppose his release. His identity is protected by a publication ban.

