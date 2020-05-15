Nova Scotia to announce details of coming Northwood COVID-19 review Tuesday

Details about a review of the COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Halifax are expected to be announced Tuesday.

The outbreak at Northwood's Halifax campus began in early April. Since then, 345 residents and staff contracted the coronavirus.

Nova Scotia has recorded 63 deaths related to the coronavirus, 53 of which were at Northwood.

In May, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union called for a public inquiry into the deaths at Northwood, echoing the wishes of families of those who had died in the facility.

At the time, Premier Stephen McNeil said the focus was on containing COVID-19.

Health Minister Randy Delorey is expected to announce the details of the review on Tuesday at 1 p.m. AT.

Northwood is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit from some of the families of residents who died at the home because of COVID-19. None of their allegations have been proven in court.

