Revellers party at Pizza Corner after water main breaks at famed intersection

Flooding at Pizza Corner in Halifax turned the street into a water park for revellers early Saturday morning after a water main broke.

Videos posted online show a person doing pushups in the street, people running through the gushing water, a skateboarder riding the current down Blowers Street, as well as police running after a person on the street.

Videos posted online show people doing pushups in the street, people running through the gushing water, a skateboarder riding the current down Blowers Street.

Pizza Corner, located at the corner of Grafton and Blowers streets, is a popular spot for late night eating.

The water main break happened at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, which shut down vehicular traffic in the area, Halifax Regional Police said.

Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell said while the main is being repaired, water service is out for customers on Grafton Street between Spring Garden Road and Sackville Street.

Pizza corner is flooding. The water is rising pretty fast.

He said the main won't be repaired until late Saturday afternoon.

"It's slow digging because there's a lot of other infrastructure that's buried in the ground in that same area, things such as Nova Scotia Power and other utilities that have infrastructure there," he said.

So this happened downtown Halifax tonight

The cause of the water main break isn't yet known.

"Until they get right down to it and they can expose the pipe, they won't know," said Campbell.

