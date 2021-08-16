Empty ballot boxes, laptops stolen from returning office

Police are investigating after a break-in at a returning office in Halifax on Sunday evening.

Two empty ballot boxes and some laptops were stolen from the returning office in Clayton Park West on Chain Lake Drive.

The ballot boxes containing early voting ballots were stored in a locked room and were not affected, said Elections Nova Scotia, the independent agency responsible for conducting provincial elections.

The agency said the integrity of the election in that area has not been compromised.

However, early voting is not currently available in the Clayton Park West electoral district.

Naomi Shelton, the spokesperson for the agency, said voting will resume as soon as possible.

"We're working to find a solution because we certainly want voters in this electoral district to have an early voting opportunity," she said.

Shelton said the security practices of Elections Nova Scotia — including the requirement for returning offices and voting locations to have a secure room to store ballot boxes — are in line with election standards across the country.

