Retired Mountie to be tried by judge and jury in alleged historical sexual assault

A former Mountie has elected trial by judge and jury in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on a single charge of sexual assault.

The lawyer for Kevin William O'Brien, 60, appeared in provincial court in Halifax Friday morning to tell a judge how his client wishes to proceed.

The charge was laid earlier this year, but the alleged assault is from 1994 when O'Brien was working as a constable in Nova Scotia.

The woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by O'Brien met him through his work. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

A spokesperson for the RCMP in Nova Scotia said the force would not be commenting given the case is before the courts.