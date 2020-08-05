Some restrictions easing for long-term care homes but advocates say more needs to be done

As Nova Scotia pushes ahead with its five-phase reopening plan, advocates like Ashley Ward say long-term care residents, including her father, are feeling left behind and their needs are not being prioritized by the government.

Ward's father entered a nursing home at the start of the pandemic. More than a year later, Ward said he continues to feel like a prisoner and his mental health is in a downward spiral, even as restrictions begin to ease in the province.

"I feel like I'm visiting my dad in a jail, and that's how he talks about it, too. He's not allowed out. He's not allowed to go out for a meal," said Ward, who is part of a growing Facebook group called Reunite Families of Long-Term-Care Residents, which offers support and advice to those with loved ones in long-term care.

"The province isn't prioritizing the need for our loved ones to reunite with family."

Under recent updates to Phase 2 of Nova Scotia's reopening plan, which came into effect Wednesday, fully vaccinated residents of long-term care homes can begin visiting outdoor public spaces like parks, but they are not yet permitted to visit a loved one's home.

"This idea that they can go to a park, but my dad's not allowed to come to my house — yet we've been both fully vaccinated — it's hard for us to understand," said Ward.

"It still feels like they [long-term care residents] are very neglected in the phases."

'We need to do more'

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, spoke about long-term care home restrictions during Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, and acknowledged they've "taken a toll on residents and those who love them."

The update to Phase 2 is too little, too late, said Ellen Rudderham-Gaudet, the co-chair of Nova Scotians for Long-Term Care Reform, a recently formed coalition made up of family members of former and current long-term care residents.

Rudderham-Gaudet said she's been contacted by people whose loved ones have died since the pandemic started.

"Whoopee, a walk in the park," she said. "Come on, we need to do more."

Phase 2 will also allow recreational activities and personal services like hairstyling to resume within the facility for residents who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. Residents will also no longer be required to be in designated groups for dining and group activities. Volunteers at long-term care homes are also allowed to return to the facilities.

No consistency in rules, says advocate

Ward said she's frustrated that long-term care homes are able to set their own visitation rules.

"Every different home is going to decide what they want to do, so there's absolutely no consistency," she said. "There are many homes that will not allow these things [eased restrictions], and there's no recourse for loved ones when that doesn't happen."

Michele Lowe, managing director of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, previously told CBC News that while reopening plans may allow for restrictions to change, individual homes may not feel safe or ready to follow suit.

Phase 3 of the province's reopening plan is expected to commence by June 30 and states that indoor visits to long-term care homes will resume in designated visitation areas for residents who are fully vaccinated. Social distancing will not be necessary during outdoor visits, even if the resident is not fully vaccinated.

In Phase 4, which is expected to begin by July 14, fully vaccinated residents will be permitted to leave their facilities to visit with family in their homes, including overnight stays.

Strang defends 'small steps'

Rudderham-Gaudet said she and other advocates for long-term care reform hope to meet with Premier Iain Rankin to discuss the province's reopening plan and its impact on nursing home residents.

"Obviously he [Rankin] doesn't understand fully and that he's taken recommendations from perhaps the Nursing Home Association, not from residents and people who are really on the ground," she said.

When it comes to long-term care home restrictions being eased, Strang said Tuesday the rollout of phases "may seem like small steps, but will add up to spending a summer together safely."

The updated reopening plan is a start, said Ward, who remains hopeful she and her father will be able to have dinner together sometime soon.

"It's showing that the province is recognizing this population, but I don't feel like it's enough," she said.

