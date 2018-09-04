Restorative justice caseworkers reach new collective agreement

After five weeks on the picket line, a group of restorative justice caseworkers in Nova Scotia has voted unanimously in favour of a new agreement giving them a nearly 20 per cent wage increase.

The caseworkers, members of CUPE 4764, are employed by the Community Justice Society. They are expected to be back on the job Wednesday.

In a news release, CUPE said the agreement was reached in negotiations held last week.

Pay was one of the main factors in the contract dispute. Caseworkers were making just under $38,000 a year and that amount did not increase over time or with experience.

CUPE said other improvements contained in the agreement include parking, meal allowances and an adjustment to the retirement savings plan.

The Community Justice Society is an independent, non-profit group that is contracted to carry out the province's restorative justice program.

The new collective agreement runs until March 31, 2021.