Police issue $30K in fines after HRM restaurants, residents violate Health Protection Act

Police in the Halifax area issued more than $30,000 in fines this weekend after two restaurants and three people failed to comply with orders under the Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police received reports that two restaurants in the city were operating outside the regulations of the act.

Nova Scotia is currently locked down, which means all restaurants must be closed to sit-down service, but may remain open for takeout.

Officers fined the restaurants $11,622.50 each.

Police also received a report that two employees at a store in Halifax were not wearing masks while working. The employees were each fined $2,422.

Woman fined for failing to distance, wear a mask

On Friday, Halifax District RCMP also charged a 19-year-old woman for failing to physically distance or a wear mask while gathering with others in Lower Sackville.

Police had received a call about a group of teenagers sitting in a fenced-in area of the local Lions Club on Old Beaver Bank Road around 9:20 p.m.

Officers located the woman and three other teens sitting at a table. They weren't physically distancing or wearing masks.

The woman was fined $2,422 and the minors were given a warning.

MORE TOP STORIES