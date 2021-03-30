Pooches are now allowed on patios in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians can now bring their dogs along when they grab a bite or drink on a patio.

The province announced Tuesday that restaurant, bar and cafe patios will now be pooch-friendly, although it's still up to the discretion of individual businesses.

It's a way to encourage more Nova Scotians to dine outside, and support restaurants and bars that have been struggling during the pandemic, the province said.

"We've listened to the restaurant industry. They told us this change will help them attract more dog owners who want to enjoy a leisurely meal or a beverage and be able to do so without having to leave their dogs at home," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

"The new rules will still protect food safety and allow restaurants to offer this option if that's what their customers want."

Pet dogs were previously banned from eating establishments under Nova Scotia's food safety regulations, and restaurants could face steep fines if they were charged.

The province said there are no changes to the rules for guide dogs certified under the Nova Scotia Service Dogs Act. They are allowed on patios and inside restaurants.

Businesses must follow guidelines

Businesses can still decide whether or not to allow dogs on their patios. They will also have the final say over how many animals are allowed at one time, and can ask a customer to remove their pet if it's misbehaving.

The province said restaurants, bars and cafes must also follow strict food safety guidelines:

Dogs aren't allowed inside restaurants and can only be on patios that can be accessed from the street.

Dogs can't eat at the restaurant, but are allowed to drink water, as long as the dish is brought by the owner.

Restaurants with dog-friendly patios must post a sign so potential customers are aware they'll be dining alongside dogs.

The executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia said the change is good news for businesses.

"Our research shows that restaurants that allow dogs see a five per cent increase in sales," Gordon Stewart said in the government release.

"Many dog owners are more likely to linger on their favourite patio, and order food or another beverage, if their dog can stay with them."

