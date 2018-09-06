Association calls for Halifax restaurants and bars to close, suppress COVID-19 spread

The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia is calling for all restaurants and bars in Halifax to close to dine-in customers for at least the next two weeks because of rising COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

Gordon Stewart, executive director of RANS, said the association's board of directors held an emergency meeting Monday night and decided unanimously to make the closure recommendation to its members and to Public Health.

Stewart said he'll leave it to the province to decide what geographical area to shut down, based on the current epidemiology. But he expects it to encompass downtown Halifax, which has been the epicentre of the province's current outbreak of the coronavirus.

Public health has not yet endorsed the RANS recommendation. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. today.

Stewart said the closure recommendation is focused on "full-service" restaurants. He said he supports restaurants in hotels staying open for hotel guests only, and coffee shops staying open for take-out.

The recommendations are not meant for the rest of the province, outside HRM.

Stewart said he expects "a lot of repercussions for operators" but he also expects closing restaurants will help slow the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

"It's really not about the economy now. It's really about the health and the long-term outlook of our communities," Stewart told CBC's Information Morning.

Over the past few days, many Halifax-area restaurants and bars have already decided to close — some as a precaution and others because of possible COVID-19 exposures on the premises.

