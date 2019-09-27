Residents' group wants province to review Annapolis County council

Some Annapolis County residents want the province to review the municipality's council.

"They would like to have an audit done and find out what's going on with our money here," said Adam Sabean, the president of a group of concerned citizens.

Worried homeowners packed a public meeting in Bridgetown on Wednesday. It was hosted by the citizens' group.

They talked about county council's decision to exit the regional garbage system and build a new transfer station.

Municipal councillors were invited but did not attend. A petition against the transfer station is circulating and is expected to be presented to the municipality before the end of the month.

Several concerns

Questions are also being raised about a move to switch contracts for an internet provider and loans to a developer behind an international private school project.

"With the Gordonstoun school we are now basically on the hook for $7.2-million dollars," said Sabean. "We don't even know where it's going. As taxpayers in Annapolis County we have no idea."

Sabean said some county residents are so upset they are calling for the entire council to resign, even though municipal elections are scheduled to take place next October.

Meanwhile, Annapolis County has announced that a special election will take place on Dec. 14 to fill a vacant seat in District 1.

