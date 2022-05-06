Residents to sue Antigonish county over consolidation plan

Ongoing tensions around a proposed consolidation in Antigonish has spilled into the courts.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish was notified last week that a lawsuit on behalf of 27 residents will soon be filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The group is hoping the courts will quash the county's decision to request the provincial government consolidate Antigonish county and town into one municipality.

"It's just so undemocratic and wrong," said claimant Anne-Marie Long.

Anne-Marie Long of Tracadie, N.S., is one of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish residents filing legal action against the county, alleging the motion to consolidate with the town of Antigonish is illegal and undemocratic. (Submitted by Anne-Marie Long)

The move happened in October, when both councils voted to consolidate under the county's existing name. The town voted 4-3 in favour of merging, while the county voted 5-3 in favour. Two of the county councillors recused themselves over concerns over possible conflicts of interest.

No public vote was held on the issue. A plebiscite was voted down by town council, and town Mayor Laurie Boucher has said a vote would be divisive so they used public consultation sessions instead.

But Long said those public sessions didn't answer enough questions for her and many others in both town and county.

She questioned what the financial situation will be in a merged municipality and said there are still many unknowns about taxes and the future of Antigonish town's electric utility.

"We have all kinds of questions about the infrastructure needs of both the town and the county. And are those needs going to cause an unfair burden to one municipality or the other?" Long said.

"There's no way that we should be expected to buy a plan without any details."

Part of the argument for consolidation has been to pool resources, and better tackle tough issues like climate change, affordable housing and infrastructure "as one unit," Boucher said in October.

However, Long said both municipalities often work together on joint projects and the idea that consolidation will lead to more grants or provincial funding is "all smoke and mirrors."

The town and county's request for the province to create special legislation to allow the consolidation also goes against the Municipal Government Act, Long said, in an attempt to sidestep the usual process through the province's Utility and Review Board (UARB).

Municipality of the County of Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron with Town of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

The province took this approach in 2018 when it brought in legislation to allow Windsor and the Municipality of the District of West Hants to move forward with consolidation — but Long said "under no circumstances" is it the same situation.

In that case, citizens had already taken the unusual step of applying to the UARB for a citizen-led amalgamation — years before West Hants Regional Municipality was created in April 2020 — citing a "dysfunctional" relationship between the two local governments.

"It was a groundswell from the bottom up … this is a top down without any consent," Long said.

Warden 'confident' in decision

Long added she's worried their situation could set a precedent where the province could start allowing consolidations to go ahead without a public vote and against community wishes.

County Warden Owen McCarron said in an email Monday he has not yet seen the proposed lawsuit, but is "confident" both councils made the right decision.

The claimants, alongside the community group Let Antigonish Decide, are holding public meetings about the lawsuit in the coming weeks to gather support and donations for their legal fund.

The consolidation issue has ignited tempers around both council chambers and in the public, with representatives for both the town and county fielding threats and online "intimidation."

Mayor Boucher reported some of these messages and comments to RCMP in October, and the Mounties have confirmed they opened a file on the threats.

