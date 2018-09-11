Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation is undertaking much-needed repaving of the road along Crescent Beach on the province's South Shore, but some residents are concerned about how the work will be done.

Crescent Beach is a 2½​-kilometre-long sandy beach in Lunenburg County. The road, which is bordered by sand dunes on one side and marshland on the other, connects residences on Bush and Bell Islands, at the far end of the beach, with the mainland.

Peter Romkey​, who lives in the area, said he is concerned that plans to remove sand in order to repave the road could affect the health of the beach.

"If you remove just the sand that's on the pavement, you're impacting the health of that dune and the ability of the marram grass to hold the sand there," he told CBC's Information Morning.

Residents are concerned that removing sand could affect the health of the dunes. (Submitted by Peter Romkey)

Christina Yeadon, with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR), said the road is scheduled to be repaved, which will entail adding two layers of asphalt.

"In order to do that, we need to remove some of the existing sand that has encroached on the road and shoulder along the beach there."

Yeadon said there are parts of the road where sand has encroached significantly onto the pavement. To address that, sand will be removed up to 1½ metres from the edge of the pavement.

"[It's] not wider than the existing road, it's just the fact that the existing road is covered with sand," she said. "We're reinitiating what was there."

Some of the sand that's being removed will be added to dunes that have been identified as in need of repair by Friends of Crescent Beach, a group that advocates for the beach. The rest of the sand will be taken to the local TIR base, said Yeadon.

The tender for the repaving closed last week, and the schedule for the work will be determined once the contract has been awarded.

Yeadon said the work doesn't require an environmental permit, since it's clearing away sand that is on the right-of-way.

"It's just reinstating what's existing. So overall the condition of the road will improve."

The beach has been breached by storm surge in the past, as it was in 1956. (Submitted by Peter Romkey)

But Romkey, who is a board member of Friends of Crescent Beach, said while the group recognizes that the road does need to be fixed, it's worried about the potential implications of removing sand, especially if it means cutting into the dunes.

"If you go another 1½ metres off the edge of the road, you're probably going to have a cut surface of sand that will be three or four feet high, and that's unsustainable. That will just collapse."

Romkey said at a meeting with TIR, he expressed his view on what should be done — that the road should be raised to reduce the impact on the dune, rather than just repaved. Elevating the road, he said, would prevent sand from encroaching on it.

"Sea level is coming up," he said. "I've seen that road flooded with water during storms."

Romkey said Friends of Crescent Beach would like to work with TIR on finding a way to repair the road while respecting the beach.

"What we'd like is confirmation of what's going to happen and to have some input."