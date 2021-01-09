Skip to Main Content
Residential fire closes down road in Sambro Head

A structure fire at a home in Sambro Head has closed down a portion of Atlantic View Drive. As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police officers are diverting vehicle and pedestrian traffic away from the scene.

Halifax Regional Police closed a portion of Atlantic View Drive

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police have closed down a section of Atlantic View Drive due to a house fire. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

A structure fire at a home in Sambro Head has closed down a portion of Atlantic View Drive, according to Halifax Regional Police.

A statement from the police force said as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police are diverting vehicle and pedestrian traffic away from the scene.

It said police will advise once the road has reopened.

Atlantic View Drive will be closed until further notice. (Google Maps)

