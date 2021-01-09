Residential fire closes down road in Sambro Head
A structure fire at a home in Sambro Head has closed down a portion of Atlantic View Drive. As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police officers are diverting vehicle and pedestrian traffic away from the scene.
A structure fire at a home in Sambro Head has closed down a portion of Atlantic View Drive, according to Halifax Regional Police.
A statement from the police force said as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police are diverting vehicle and pedestrian traffic away from the scene.
It said police will advise once the road has reopened.
