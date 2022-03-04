N.S. non-profit announces $100K in grants for Ukrainian students, researchers

A Nova Scotia non-profit is offering immediate funding to help Ukrainian students and researchers displaced by war continue their education and projects in the province.

Research Nova Scotia said it is working with post-secondary institutions and research-focused organizations to offer grants to students and researchers who are relocating to Canada on a temporary or permanent basis.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last month, and another 6.5 million have been displaced inside the country.

"With the resources we have, we thought there might be a way that we could deploy those to provide some assistance to those who have a research interest to minimize the disruption to them and their careers and their work," Stefan Leslie, CEO of Research Nova Scotia, said in an interview.

The grant program is available to undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers. Stefan said the organization has initially committed $100,000.

It's hard to gauge how many students and researchers will want to come to Nova Scotia, Stefan said, but Research Nova Scotia wanted to be ready as the federal government expedites the process of bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada.

"We have received a number of inquiries," says Victor Tomiczek, manager of enrolment services at Cape Breton University.

"Both from Ukrainian students in post-secondary in Ukraine and from international students who were in Ukraine who are now looking to continue their education in Canada, CBU in particular."





Cape Breton has a vibrant Ukrainian community, says CBU enrolment manager Victor Tomiczek. (Matthew Moore/CBC) Tomiczek said Cape Breton Island has a vibrant Ukrainian community and the university has actively recruited in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv.

Denys Khaperskyy, who is from Ukraine, works as an assistant professor in the microbiology and immunology department at Dalhousie University. He said he often hires international students and researchers, but this year he's focused on the eastern European country that's been under attack for weeks.

"Normally, I wouldn't specifically designate any group of people; we only look at the qualifications," he said in an interview. "But war changes a lot of things, and I am actively interested in particularly giving this opportunity to someone from Ukraine."

Post-secondary institutions that have accepted displaced Ukrainian students can apply for funding under the Research Nova Scotia program to support student research and help connect them to supervisors.

Khaperskyy said it's been difficult watching what's happening in his home country, especially because his parents are there.

"They're under rocket fire occasionally. They have sirens going off," he said. "I don't know. The situation can change at any time. I would be happy to bring them here, but they have other obligations to my elderly family members who cannot come...so you can imagine how I feel."