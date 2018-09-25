Sailor and dog safe in Sydney after sailboat damaged in storm

Andrew Bunn, a nurse from Chicago heeding the call of the sea, suffered a setback this week in his plans to sail the world with his dog.

Bunn — accompanied by Atticus, his bull mastiff boxer mix — had passed through the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River on their 11-metre sailboat, Liberty, when he said they encountered a storm "out of nowhere" Monday in the Northumberland Strait.

"I got caught with the headsail unable to furl back up and continued trying to make my way around partially circumnavigating the Nova Scotia coast," said Bunn, 41, recalling winds gusting upward of 90 km/h and five-metre waves.

"And we ended up losing our last headsail, and we had tatters in a number of sails, so I wasn't able to make way and requested assistance."

Andrew Bunn's sailboat, Liberty, in Sydney harbour. (Holly Conners/CBC)

Bunn said the boat also lost engine power.

A Marine Atlantic ferry was the first vessel to respond Monday, but Bunn chose to remain on his sailboat and wait for the coast guard to arrive.

The cutter Spindrift was able to reach the sailboat by late afternoon and successfully tow it to safety in Sydney harbour.

Bunn figures he'll be in Cape Breton for about two weeks. He said he's humbled and appreciative of the help he has received.

"I'd like to get three good sails up in order to limp back to the U.S. east coast to effect some serious repair."

Bunn requested assistance Monday from aboard his sailboat. (Joey Hoddinott/Twitter)

Bunn, who's been sailing most of his life, said he hasn't been deterred by the experience.

"It certainly makes you human to see the power of nature is so massively impressive," he said.

"Some of us, as am I, are naturally drawn to the ocean, to the salt, or to the water or to floating. And it's a beautiful life. At the same time ... there is, or can be, some risk."

Once shipshape again, Bunn plans to head to the Caribbean.

