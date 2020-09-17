Skip to Main Content
Man suffers minor injuries after fall at Cape Split
A man was rescued after falling off a cliff at Cape Split on Saturday. A helicopter was called in from Greenwood. The man has minor injuries.

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
A Cormorant helicopter was called in from Greenwood to assist in a rescue at Cape Split on Saturday. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

A man has been rescued after he fell off a cliff at Cape Split around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, ended up lodged 20 metres down the cliff.

According to Jeff Skaling, the fire chief in Canning, N.S., a Cormorant helicopter was called in from nearby Greenwood as there were concerns that the Kings County rope rescue team didn't have enough anchor points on the cliff to rescue the man.

Fire crews were able to lower ropes to secure the man until the rope rescue team and the helicopter arrived to lift him to safety.

Skaling said the man appeared to have minor injuries. Medical medical care was being administered at the scene. 

