How a rescue group used a highline to help stranded firefighters during N.S. floods

A rescue organization that specializes in getting people out of precarious situations using highwires was called into action early Saturday after gushing floodwaters washed out bridges around Ellershouse, N.S.

Juergen Weigelt, the head of Canadian Mountain Rescue Atlantic, said his team was called in after more than 250 people — including fire crews working in the area — were stranded by the fast-moving waters.

"The only way in and out was with the highlines, so we responded there with our team, we set up the highline — that doesn't take us too long," Weigelt told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax on Tuesday.

"And then we brought the people back and forth over the whole day."

Canadian Mountain Rescue Atlantic is an independent, non-profit organization that has been working closely with the Brooklyn Fire Department in Hants County, about seven kilometres south of Ellershouse.

This is now the only way people can get in and out of Ellershouse <a href="https://twitter.com/RachelSchoutsen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RachelSchoutsen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://t.co/5gAza6RFm3">pic.twitter.com/5gAza6RFm3</a> —@NateTWN

Weigelt said the organization has teams across Nova Scotia that work with first responders when highlines are needed.

Highlines require a strong wire, similar to a zipline, that is connected between two anchor points. A harness or a stretcher can be connected to that wire, so people and goods can be transferred between the two points using a pulley system.

In this case, he said, a highline was set up on either side of a washed-out bridge early Saturday, while it was still raining and the area was severely flooded.

"There was a lot of debris and water running through that stream, which is normally 30 centimetres," Weigelt told CBC Nova Scotia News At Six.

"When we arrived there we had about 20 feet of water. Everything washed away, so [it was] unsafe."

Highline crews helped firefighters get across a washed-out bridge after extreme flooding hit the West Hants area of Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Juergen Weigelt)

Weigelt said his team set up the highline on either side of the washed-out bridge, thinking they might have to evacuate more than 200 people from the area.

But, he said, officials in the area determined it was safe for the people to stay put, on high ground.

Weigelt said the highline was used to maintain access to medical supplies, food and fuel, and help those who did need to leave.

He said about 25 people ended up using the highline to cross, including firefighters who had been trapped for more than 24 hours.

WATCH | Flood waters forced dramatic rescue in Ellershouse, N.S.

Flood waters forced dramatic rescue in Ellershouse, N.S. Duration 5:38 Juergen Weigelt with Canadian Mountain Rescue Atlantic tells the CBC's Amy Smith what it took to make the highline rescue happen.

It was set up until about 9 p.m. AT.

Weigelt said those who used the highline were thankful for the rescue.

"They've been a pleasure. They've been [saying] thank you, happy and wow. They never thought they'd get off and that it would take forever … and they had fun of course," he said.

Weigelt said members of the group are highly trained "experts in their field" who enjoy climbing and rope work, which made constructing and using the highwire over a rushing stream easy.

Information Morning - NS 9:27 How a rescue group used a highline to help stranded Nova Scotians get to safety As historic rainfall in Nova Scotia caused widespread flooding last week, crews jumped into action to help. The head of Canadian Mountain Rescue Atlantic describes a dramatic rescue, using a wire to get people across a raging flooded river.

He said this was their fifth job since becoming registered in 2022.

"For us it was a normal job I have to say, because that's what we train for," he said.

"We train a lot … it was nice to see it works."

MORE TOP STORIES